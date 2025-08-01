Sven Ulreich: Bayern Munich goalkeeper announces son, six, has died from a serious illness
Ulreich, 36, shared the statement on Instagram, saying Len passed away in June following a battle with a serious medical condition.
Born in November 2018, Len was the younger of the Bayern goalkeeper’s two children.
In the post, Ulreich said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce our son Len passed away a few weeks ago after a long, serious illness.
“Making this public is incredibly difficult, but it's an important step for us as a family to create clarity and peace. We are now trying, together with our daughter, to find our way back to life - step by step.
“We are deeply grateful to our families, friends, and FC Bayern Munich for their support and discretion over the past months.
“We kindly ask for privacy and no further inquiries or statements.”
Ulreich disabled comments on the post to protect his family’s privacy during their grief.
The veteran goalkeeper has made 103 appearances for Bayern, serving as the backup to Manuel Neuer. The nature of Len’s illness has also not been disclosed.
Since joining the club from VfB Stuttgart in 2015, he has won nine Bundesliga titles, three DFB Cups, six DFL Supercups, as well as the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.
