Sarina Wiegman’s side are preparing for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals with their third and final warm up match.

England will get ready for their opening match of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals with their final warm up match away to Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side head to Zurich on Thursday, June 30 in their final match before the tournament, having beaten The Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road last week and Belgium 3-0 at Molineux the week before.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beth Mead scored a double while Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp also got in on the action to secure the win against the Dutch, despite going down 1-0 to Lieke Martens’ opener in the 22nd minute.

Now they will take on Switzerland and here is everything you need to know about the match, including where it’s being played, how to watch it on TV and online and if tickets are still available:

Switzerland vs England women date and kick off time

England’s final UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 warm up match takes place on Thursday, June 30.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 5pm (BST) for UK viewers which is 6pm local time in Zurich.

Where is Switzerland vs England Women being played?

The Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich will be the venue for the match.

It has a capacity of just over 26,000 for football matches and has been the home ground of Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zürich since 2007.

The venue has previously hosted several men’s international matches including three group stage fixtures at the UEFA Euro 2008 finals.

How to watch Switzerland v England women on TV

The match will be broadcast on freeview TV via ITV 4.

Build up for the match starts 30 minutes before kick-off at 4:30pm.

ITV4 is available on channel 26 on freeview and channel 120 on Sky.

England women vs Netherlands live stream

The match can be streamed live for free via the ITV hub.

First time users of the streaming service are required to register an account.

More info on ITV’s streaming service can be found on the website which is available here.

England women results

England enter the match in great form having won their previous two warm up matches against Belgium and the Netherlands.

They beat the Belgians 3-0 at Molineux and the Dutch 5-1 at Elland Road and are on an impressive run of ten games unbeaten ahead of Euro 2022.

Their last defeat came against Canada in April 2021.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals?

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals get underway on Wednesday, July 6.

England, the host nation, will kick off the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

Northern Ireland and Norway are the other two sides in England’s group.

The tournament is set to conclude on Sunday, July 31 with the final which will be played at Wembley Stadium.

All matches from the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals will be broadcast live on the BBC in the UK.