Ransford Owusu Ansah spent three years with Siano Soccer Academy - where he is thought to have been a repeated victim of sexual abuse. | Saino Soccer Academy/Instagram

The mother of a teenage footballer who recently died has placed a bounty on the head of the coach who allegedly abused him for years.

Ransford Owusu Ansah, 16, is believed to have been the victim of repeated sexual assault from a head coach while training at Siano Soccer Academy in Ghana.

The teenager died in Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after weeks of treatment, following complications from his years of abuse. Ransford was headhunted for the academy after scouts were impressed by his footballing talents.

A suspect in Ransford’s abuse has been suspended by Siano Soccer Academy and is now on the run. But the teenager’s mother - who has not named herself - has taken to social media to place a bounty of GH₵5,000 (£250) on his alleged abuser’s head.

In a video on X, shared by Sika, she said: “The police took over the case but could not help me. My child is dead - I plead with Ghanaians to help me.

“The coach is wanted and there is a GH₵5,000 reward for anyone who will assist in his arrest.”

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, she added: “I was initially hesitant and didn’t want my son to leave home because of how he is - but I didn’t want to be accused of locking my son’s path to success. When I saw my son, I knew that he would be dead if I didn’t take any action.

“I forcefully brought back my son and, for the last three months, we’ve been moving from hospital to hospital. One day, he told me that he was sodomised by the coach. He immediately went into a coma after his confession.

“I haven’t slept since.”