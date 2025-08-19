Ex-international striker Tendai Ndoro has died at the age of 40, his former club has confirmed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His former club Orlando Pirates paid tribute to their star man, who was the league’s second-highest scorer in the 2016/17 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Tendai Ndoro.

Former Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro has died age 40. | AFP via Getty Images

“The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ndoro earned 14 caps for Zimbabwe between 2013 and 2017, scoring five goals, including one against Tunisia at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He first broke through at Chicken Inn in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa’s Black Aces in 2013, where his 14 goals secured a transfer to Orlando Pirates. Across two seasons with the Soweto giants, he scored 23 goals for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career later took him to Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly, followed by spells at Ajax Cape Town and Highlands Park, before closing out his playing days in Oman with Al-Orouba in 2020.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, though Ndoro had faced health issues in recent years.