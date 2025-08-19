Tendai Ndoro: Ex-Zimbabwe and Orlando Pirates striker dies age 40 as club pays tribute

Ex-international striker Tendai Ndoro has died at the age of 40, his former club has confirmed.

The striker was found at his home in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to reports.

His former club Orlando Pirates paid tribute to their star man, who was the league’s second-highest scorer in the 2016/17 season.

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Tendai Ndoro.

Former Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro has died age 40.placeholder image
Former Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro has died age 40. | AFP via Getty Images

“The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Ndoro earned 14 caps for Zimbabwe between 2013 and 2017, scoring five goals, including one against Tunisia at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He first broke through at Chicken Inn in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa’s Black Aces in 2013, where his 14 goals secured a transfer to Orlando Pirates. Across two seasons with the Soweto giants, he scored 23 goals for the club.

His career later took him to Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly, followed by spells at Ajax Cape Town and Highlands Park, before closing out his playing days in Oman with Al-Orouba in 2020.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, though Ndoro had faced health issues in recent years.

