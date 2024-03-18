Top flight footballer found dead at home in heart attack tragedy
Football star Youssouf Keira has been found dead at his home hours after taking part in a top flight fixture in Guinea.
The centre-back represented Guinean Ligue 1 club ASM Sangaredi and had helped the Conakry side stay unbeaten all season. The club are regarded as one of the country's very best having been undefeated in the league for almost a year.
ASM Sangaredi ended that run with a 3-2 loss to Milo FC on Saturday with the match taking place at the Sangaredi home stadium, Petit Sory.
Keira was tragically found unresponsive at his home in the early hours of Sunday morning. Local press in the region reported that the rising star had suffered a heart attack
The Guinean Football Federation confirmed on social media: "It is with great sadness that the Guinean Football Federation learned of the death of Youssouf Keïra, player of the Sangaredi Minors Sports Association, club in the Guicopres Ligue 1 national championship. The death occurred this Sunday March 17, 2024.
"The FGF offers its sincere condolences to the grieving family, to the management of the ASMS, to the players, and to the entire football family. May his soul rest in peace."
Keira joined Sangaredi from rivals Academi Soar in August 2022 and the club sits fourth in the country's top flight, five points behind leaders and defending champions Hafia.
Condolences to Keira online flooded in after the news was confirmed by the Guinean Football Federation. Social media users wrote 'May his soul find peace', 'Rest in peace Champion' and 'My deepest condolences to his family'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.