Torquay United "shocked" as club legend Tony Bedeau dies suddenly age 45

Footballer Tony Bedeau, who spent a decade at Torquay United, has died age 45. | Getty Images

Emotional tributes have been paid to a former Torquay United player who has died at the age of 45.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Bedeau played for the Gulls for a decade between 1995 and 2006, and left a lasting impact on the team.

Over two spells with Torquay, he made 374 appearances in all competitions and scored 65 goals, returning for the 2007/08 season before concluding his career. A club statement has confirmed his sudden death - and tributes are already flooding in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torquay United will hold a minute’s applause before kick-off at Plainmoor on Saturday, where they will face Hornchurch.

Footballer Tony Bedeau, who spent a decade at Torquay United, has died age 45. | Getty Images

No cause of death has been confirmed at the time of publication.

A statement from the club said: “It is with deep sadness that Torquay United Football Club announces the passing of former striker Tony Bedeau at the age of just 45.

“Tony was a dynamic and exciting player who spent 10 years at the club during his first spell at Plainmoor between 1995 and 2006, before returning for the 2007/08 campaign. In total, Bedeau made a total of 374 appearances in all competitions, scoring 65 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His pace, flair, and commitment on the pitch endeared him to the Gulls’ faithful, and he remains a beloved figure in Torquay United’s history.

“Tony’s passing has shocked all of us, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. As a mark of respect, the club will be holding a minute’s applause before kick-off at Plainmoor on Saturday, to honour a player who gave so much to this club, both on and off the field.

“Tony’s legacy will live on at Torquay United, and he will always be remembered fondly by everyone associated with the club.”