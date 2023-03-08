Tottenham Hotspur will take on AC Milan in tonight’s last 16 UEFA Champions league second leg

Antonio Conte is expected to make his second return to the touchline after recovering from surgery and his side is in much need of inspiration. Three days after losing to Championship side Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Spurs then lost 1-0 to Wolves and they are now at risk of a third last-16 elimination from their past four runs in the UEFA Champions League competition.

They have, however, managed to progress from two of their last three continental ties when losing the first leg and a three-game winning run at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium will also be a cause for optimism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milan are now just 90 minutes away from reaching their first UCL quarter-finals match since the 2011-12 campaign but restoring the glory days of the Rossoneri is something Stefano Pioli has not quite been able to master as of yet, setting tonight’s fixture up for what could be a bitterly fought battle.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Spurs vs Milan...

When is Spurs vs Milan?

The two sides will meet later this evening, Wednesday 8 March 2023, and kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT. The fixture will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London and it is expected to be a sell-out crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonio Conte will return to the touchline following recovery from surgery

How to watch Spurs vs Milan in last 16?

BT Sport will have all the coverage from the UEFA Champions League matches. Fans can subscribe to a monthly pass for £25/month and highlights will then be available after the final whistle on the BT Sport YouTube channel and on the BBC Sport’s website.

There is also a highlights show on BT Sport which begins at 10.30pm on UCL nights, covering all the biggest talking points from the fixtures.

Head-to-head

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides have met on five previous occasions with Spurs winning two of those matches and Milan winning one, last week’s first leg fixture. Their first meeting was in 1972 with Spurs winning 2-1 and their most recent win over the Serie A side came in the UEFA Champions League competition in 2011 when Spurs won 1-0.

Both sides have suffered with inconsistency in recent matches and Spurs have won just two out of their last six games across all competitions. Milan have won four out of their last six and have had a more convincing streak in the Champions League with four out of six wins as opposed to their opponents who have won two, drawn two and lost two.

Team news

Tottenham will once again be without Ryan Sessegnon, Huge Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur as they recover from substantial injuries. The Lilywhites will also be without Eric Dierc after the England defender picked up his third European caution of the campaign and will serve a one-match ban. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will return after a one-match European ban of his own.