Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke looks to be packing his bags and leaving the south coast club for a move to London.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Tottenham Hotspur are keen to secure the services of Cherries forward Dominic Solanke - who has a £65m release clause in his contract. It’s well-established that Bournemouth will hold out for this figure, but the transfer has taken a step forward today.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, talks are now underway between the two clubs to get a deal over the line in the coming days.

It comes as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu is looking to strengthen his attacking line before the start of the new season, with the club also pursuing Wolves attacker Pedro Neto. The Australian manager has also signed a plethora of young stars to secure the future of his squad’s midfield.

Posting on X, Romano said: “[I] understand Tottenham are pushing to get Dominic Solanke deal done, talks underway with Bournemouth. Solanke has given the green light to Spurs as negotiations are ongoing to find an agreement.”

Bournemouth fans are understandably despondent on social media, following a season where Solanke scored 19 goals for the Cherries. Commenting on X, @amazinglydavy said: “Gutted - [this] will derail our season. Even some of the big name replacements being suggested don’t give half of what Dom does off the ball and work rate.” @SteveShovlar added: “We will be unable to replace Solanke. Enes Unal and Jebbison are not quite the same and wouldn’t consider Nketiah. It’s messed up this coming season.

“The joys of not being a top Premier League side.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham fans are torn about the arrival of the English striker. @RozenbergTomer said: “Exciting times for Spurs! Solanke could be a great addition. Fingers crossed for a successful negotiation.”

But @dailyXmatter tweeted: “ I think Tottenham is taking a gamble with Dominic Solanke. £65 million release clause. Okay he scored 21 goals last session but his price tag is hefty for a single season wonder.

“Chelsea and Bournemouth will fight for him so Spurs will have to meet the full release clause.”