Manchester United travel to face Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend. | Getty Images

Tottenham fans are planning a protest before this weekend’s match against Manchester United - with organisers saying “enough is enough”.

Spurs host Manchester United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from a horror week, having crashed out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the space of 72 hours.

It increased the pressure on Ange Postecoglou, who has battled with a huge injury crisis for the best part of three months which has left the club 14th in the table.

Discontent amongst supporters has grown with regular chants for chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club and a protest has been arranged for before and after Sunday’s 4.30pm kick-off by fan group Change for Tottenham.

A “peaceful march against the board” is set to occur to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before fans are called to congregate inside the South Stand concourse pre-match. After full-time, supporters are urged to “no matter the result applaud the players” before a sit-in protest to show the club board “enough is enough”.

Change for Tottenham member Christina Zandes said: “Even if we do get a win on Sunday, it doesn’t matter - we still want change to happen. This cycle is on repeat and we can’t keep going on with this.

“We’re tired. A lot of the fans are disconnected completely from the club and it’s a horrible feeling to see how bad we’re struggling right now and it should not be happening.”

Frustration has often centred on Tottenham’s lengthy trophy drought, with the 2008 League Cup their last silverware. Data released by financial experts Deloitte last month has also been used against chairman Levy and the club’s majority shareholder ENIC.

It comes amid rumours that a consortium is looking to buy the club - but the Guardian has reported that Daniel Levy could be given the chance to stay on even if the deal goes through. The consortium, from Saudi Arabia, would keep him on as executive chairman.

Spurs placed ninth in Deloitte’s list of the world’s richest clubs with revenue of £520m from the 2023-24 season, but the club’s spend of 42 per cent of its revenue on wages was the lowest of any team in the top 10. It was also lower than all eight Premier League clubs in Deloitte’s top 20 with West Ham, Newcastle and Aston Villa spending more of their revenue on wages.

While Spurs signed Dominic Solanke for £65m from Bournemouth last summer alongside a number of highly-rated teenage prospects, it has failed to translate into consistent results with Postecoglou’s squad unable to cope with the demand of extra cup fixtures.

The Europa League remains Tottenham’s last hope of silverware this term and potentially their best chance to ensure they play in Europe again in 2025-26, with qualification via the league currently unlikely.