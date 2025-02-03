Will Axel Disasi get a move away from Chelsea before the transfer window closes at 11pm? | Getty Images

Hold your horses, folks - this story isn’t over yet.

Earlier today (February 3) we reported on Tottenham’s plans to snag Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on a loan deal for the rest of the season. The Frenchman seems to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, alongside a host of other exiled players.

The likes of Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Joao Felix are all heading out the door on loan moves, with the latter securing a move to AC Milan, and Disasi is keen to follow suit.

Aston Villa had agreed personal terms with Disasi, who at the same time rejected Tottenham’s advances - causing Spurs to call off their pursuit. However, as time ticks down on the transfer window, Villa and Chelsea have still not made any headway.

This is perhaps because Chelsea are unwilling to hand anyone over to a club rivalling them for a top four finish, with the prestige of the Champions League calling both teams. Chelsea are currently sixth in the league, with Villa just three points behind in eighth.

According to TalkSport, this impasse has brought Tottenham back into the fray, as they still seek central defensive cover for the injured Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin.

With the transfer window closing at 11pm, the clubs and Disasi will have to get their skates on if they want to get a deal over the finish line.