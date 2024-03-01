Luiz Diaz celebrates after Liverpool win the EFL Carabao Cup.

Ten fixtures are set to be played this weekend as the Premier League enters its' 27th matchday. The grand Manchester Derby will take place on Sunday at 3.30pm while London will enjoy two derbies with Chelsea heading to Brentford's Gtech Stadium and Tottenham hosting Crystal Palace.

The race at the top of the league still remains exceptionally tight with Arsenal's recent 15-goals in three matches putting them two points behind first-placed Liverpool and one point behind second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp, however, is eyeing up a domestic treble after securing the EFL Cup last Sunday and reaching the FA Cup quarter-final following a 3-0 victory over Southampton during the week.

As the competition heats up at both ends of the table, with Everton now firmly out of the relegation spots, here is all the latest transfer news from the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool...

Reds ready for La Liga offers

Liverpool would be prepared to listen to offers for Colombia forward Luis Diaz, 27, in the summer - if Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, agrees a new contract (Sun).

Jurgen Klopp's successor will reportedly prioritise new contracts for Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk this summer with Diaz a potential sufferer. The 27-year-old has struggled throughout the season - even before the horrific kidnapping of his family. Several Spanish clubs reportedly have their eye on the forward and if the Reds are able to withstand the likely Saudi Pro League offers for Salah, they could well bid farewell to the ex-Porto star as they prioritise keeping hold of the Egyptian Anfield hero.

Spurs continue to monitor Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Spurs 'monitor' Chelsea and England star

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to monitor Conor Gallagher's situation at Chelsea and are ready to move for the 24-year-old in the summer. However, the England midfielder is determined to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge despite discussions over a new contract being at an impasse (Daily Mail).

Sources have said that there has been 'no significant progress' on discussions over the England international's future with Spurs keeping an eye on the situation. The Blues are reportedly reluctant to break their unofficial £150,000-per-week ceiling for Gallagher who is near to entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Not only that, but the Stamford Bridge side are also under pressure to sell their players in order to comply with the profit and sustainability rules with Gallagher being a likely victim.

