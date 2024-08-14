Tottenham eye up Chelsea and England midfielder as talks falter with Atletico Madrid
Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid was meant to be a factor in the deal for Connor Gallagher from Chelsea, yet after his callback to England whilst finalising the move to Atletico, the deal has fallen and appears evermore challenging as both teams return to talks. This leaves Spurs in a position to snag new players to the detriment of one of their biggest rivals.
As Chelsea look to sign Portuguese forward João Félix from Atletico, if unsuccessful Spurs can eye a move for long-awaited transfer target Connor Gallagher. According to the Daily Express, Tottenham have been watching the Chelsea captain for a long time, and a move to another big Premier League club could attract the 24-year-old.
Not only would this deal mean that Gallagher would be firmly at Tottenham, adding to the talented midfield signings already made this summer, it would also mean that Chelsea would have to communicate further agreements for the move of Félix.
The £36m deal for Gallagher could fit nicely into Ange Postecoglou’s vision, partnering with Archie Gray and new signing Dominic Solanke up top for Spurs.
This deal may also seem attractive to Gallagher after disagreements with the Blues. In recent times, Gallagher has been said to have disagreements with Chelsea surrounding contract lengths, rejecting two offers. It explains why Chelsea are eager to get the deal done, trying to make some money before the end of his contract next season and reduce the risk of him leaving on a free.
