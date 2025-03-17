Doris Fitschen: Tributes paid to "all-time great" German footballer dead age 56

German footballing icon Doris Fitschen has died age 56. | Getty Images for DFB

Tributes have been flooding in to a German footballing legend who has died at the age of 56.

Doris Fitschen, who spent most of her career in the Frauen-Bundesliga, is considered by many to be among the greatest female German footballers of all-time. She played 144 games for Germany, scoring 14 goals in the process.

More recently, Fitschen had been the overall coordinator for women in football at the German FA (DFB), and was the manager of the national team from 2009-2016, helping them win two European Championships and Olympic gold in 2016. In her playing days, the midfielder won the Euros four times, the Frauen-Bundesliga three times and the DFB Cup twice.

Fitschen had been diagnosed with an illness a few years ago, the exact nature of which has never been made public. Following her death, there have been an influx of tributes to the German icon.

DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich said: “For me, Doris was a trusted person and also a role model. We played through so many games and tournaments together and shared so many experiences. We were often able to celebrate successes together, laughed together, and also shared despair, excitement, and disappointment.

“Doris was a model of empathy and compassion. On behalf of the entire organization, I can say: Our hearts are very heavy – we feel great sadness. We will not forget Doris and will continue her heartfelt project, Women in Football and Women's Football, in her spirit.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Doris Fitschen was not only a remarkable player but also an inspiring leader and mentor. Her dedication to women's football and her vision for its future have left an indelible mark on all of us. Doris' legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“She will be deeply missed.”

Posting on X, Tennis legend Boris Becker said: “A true legend in German sports has sadly passed away. Rest in peace, Doris Fitschen.”

Bianca Rech, director of women's footbal at FC Bayern, added: “It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Doris Fitschen, a valued team-mate and an outstanding role model. Her dedication, professionalism and tireless commitment on and off the pitch were a constant source of inspiration for us all.”