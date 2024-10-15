Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a Nigerian international goalkeeper who has died age 77.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Super Eagles goalie Peter Fregene has died in hospital surrounded by his family, a friend has confirmed. Fregene, 77, nicknamed the Flying Cat by his adoring fans for his atheticism between the sticks, represented Nigeria both internationally and at the Olympics.

He was tragically paralysed in 2001 but went downhill recently after being diagnosed with an undisclosed illness. He had been on a life support machine for more than a week when he died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Fregene has died age 77. | Facebook

Friend and former Super Eagles teammate Segun Odegbami confirmed his death on social media. Odegbami said: “Peter Fregene, a former goalkeeper for Nigeria’s Green Eagles, who has been on life support for the past week, passed on to meet his creator. He died quietly in the presence of two of his children and his devoted wife, Tina.

“On behalf of all generations of Nigerian footballers, Olympians, sports persons, his family, friends, fans, and a few incredible Nigerians that quietly rallied round and, with their support, prayers and the will of the creator of the universe, kept him alive until this night, I say a big thank you.”

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Fregene was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, and represented his country in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. He also played for ECN and Stationery Stores FC in the 70s, winning the Nigerian FA Cup with both clubs.