A former Aston Villa midfielder is on the radar of two Premier League clubs as he pines for a return to English football.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas Luiz, 27, has struggled to settle in Serie A and is pushing for a move just a year after joining Juventus in a £42.5m deal.

Despite making 19 league appearances, he’s yet to contribute a goal or assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Sun, David Moyes has Luiz at the top of his shortlist as Everton search for a statement signing ahead of their move to a new stadium. But West Ham United, under Graham Potter, are also in the mix and see the Brazilian as an ideal fit to strengthen a thin midfield.

Villa reportedly have an option to re-sign Luiz but aren’t interested.

A proposed swap deal with Manchester United involving Jadon Sancho has stalled, clearing the way for other Premier League clubs to make a move.

Both Everton and West Ham are open to structuring a loan to ease the financial hit, but competition could drive a permanent bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luiz made his name at Aston Villa with 175 Premier League appearances, 20 goals, and 18 assists across five seasons.

His final campaign under Unai Emery was his best yet - nine goals, five assists, and a league-leading 89 per cent pass accuracy among Villa midfielders.