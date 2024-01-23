Udinese has been punished by Serie A after fans racially abused AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Serie A side Udinese has been ordered to play one match behind closed doors after a rival player was racially abused.

In a game against AC Milan, the rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan was subjected to racist abuse by Udinese fans. The goalie told the referee about the abuse and the match was stopped - when it resumed, AC Milan won the game 3-2.

Now, the Serie A has ordered Udinese to play one home game without fans in the stadium.

Speaking on Sky Sports Italy, Maignan said: "I said we cannot play football like this. It is not the first time it has happened this way. They must hand out very strong sanctions, because talking no longer does anything.

"We have to say that what they are doing is wrong. It is not the whole crowd - most fans want to cheer on their team and jeer you. That's normal, but not this.

"At the first goal-kick I heard monkey noises, I said nothing. The second time I went to get the ball, I heard it again. I told the fourth official and my bench what happened."