England sit top of their group with a six point gap on Ukraine in second and a victory in this contest will leave Gareth Southgate’s team a step closer to next year’s tournament in Berlin.

The Three Lions impressed in the last meeting between the two sides with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka grabbing the goals in a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

Ukraine are hoping to cause an upset in this game to boost their qualification hopes and Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to be a key man if they are to get anything from the game.

But due to the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine won’t be able to count on home advantage.

Here we take a look at the venue for England’s game against Ukraine and where it is situated.

Where will England and Ukraine play?

England’s upcoming Euro qualifier against Ukraine will take place at the Wroclaw Stadium in Poland, which is also known as the Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw due to sponsorship reasons.

The venue has a capacity of 45,000 and it was originally built for Euro 2012 when Poland co-hosted the competition alongside Ukraine.

The stadium is the home ground of Polish first division outfit Slask Wroclaw. The team endured a difficult campaign last season and avoided relegation by just one point.

What famous events has the stadium hosted?

The Wroclaw Stadium has a rich history of hosting big events since its construction was completed in September 2011.

The stadium's first event was a WBC heavyweight title fight between former world champion Vitali Klitchsko and Tomasz Adamek.

It was also used for three different games during Euro 2012 with Poland, Czech Republic, Greece and Russia all playing in the stadium.

Where do Ukraine normally play their home games?

Prior to the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine played their home games at the Olympic National Sports Complex Stadium in the capital city Kyiv.

The venue is the home of one of Ukraine’s most successful football teams Dynamo Kyiv who have never competed outside of the top-flight in their 96 year history.

The Stadium has a capacity of 70,000 which makes it the 16th biggest in Europe. It has staged a number of blockbuster sporting events such as the 1980 Olympic Games, the final of Euro 2012 and the 2018 Champions League final.