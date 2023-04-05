Newcastle and West Ham last met in February and played out a 1-1 draw

West Ham United host Newcastle United in a fixture which has huge implications at both the top and bottom of the Premier League table. West Ham currently find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation. The Hammers currently sit in 15th position, only marginally ahead of the relegation places on goal difference.

Meanwhile Newcastle enter the game flying high on confidence at the top end of the Premier League table after an impressive 2-0 win over Man United. The Magpies are targeting a top four finish under Eddie Howe and a victory would boost his side’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The game has huge importance at both ends of the Premier League table but is West Ham vs Newcastle live on TV and how can fans watch the game? Here is everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Newcastle?

West Ham take on Newcastle at The London Stadium on Wednesday 5 April. It is the second meeting between the two sides this season. Last time out the two sides both had to settle for a point during a 1-1 draw with Callum Wilson’s opener being cancelled out by a strike from Lucas Paqueta.

Both sides will be looking for no less than three points on this occasion - West Ham have the opportunity to build a gap between themselves and the relegation places, while Newcastle have the opportunity to go three points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

What channel is West Ham vs Newcastle on?

West Ham’s game against Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event. Build up and analysis ahead of the big fixture will begin at 7.30pm and the match itself will kick off at 8pm.

Sky Sports customers can also stream all the action on their mobile phone or tablet device via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Team news

West Ham are once again without Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca who is out of the game through injury. Scamacca is the only confirmed absentee for the game and it is likely that The Hammers will be boosted by the return of Vladimir Coufal and Maxwel Cornet who are both vying for a place in the team.

Joe Willock scored the opener during Newcastle’s victory over Manchester United last time out but he is reportedly a doubt for this game with a hamstring issue. Brazilian midfielder Joelinton is in contention to return to the starting lineup after his suspension.