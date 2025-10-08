Watford sack Paulo Pezzolano and Javi Gracia takes over again-full list of managers under Pozzo's reign
Paulo Pezzolano had only been in charge of Championship club Watford for 10 games, but he has already been replaced by former boss Javi Gracia. Watford FC took to their Instagram and wrote: “Watford FC are delighted to confirm the return of Javi Gracia as Head Coach after deciding to part ways with Paulo Pezzolano and his backroom staff, whom we thank sincerely for their efforts and commitment during their time in charge.
“We wish them every success in the future.”
Following the statement by Watford, there was a mixed reaction amongst fans. One wrote: “Welcome back Javi 🐝” whilst another said:”Came from russia to hertfordshire please dont take my javi away 🎶.”
There were some fans who were less than impressed with Watford’s decision to sack Paulo Pezzolano and one said: “Embarrassing.” whilst another said: “No plan, no clue.”
It was only in May 2025 that Watford announced the arrival of Paulo Pezzolano on their website and wrote: “Watford FC are thrilled to announce Paulo Pezzolano as our new Head Coach.
“The Uruguayan, 42, has carved out a reputation as a promotion specialist, having reached the top divisions in Spain, Brazil and Uruguay, and has a rich pedigree of working with young players and establishing a clear playing identity.
“Paulo has a hugely impressive track record working with young players, which is essential when you look at the age profile of our squad,” said Hornets Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani.
“He has had success at virtually every club, including league titles and promotions, but it is his work on the training ground that impressed the most when we undertook our research.
“He has innovative ideas and processes which he transmits passionately to the players. We believe Paulo is the leader we need as we refocus ahead of the new season. He is fully aware of our ambitions and determination to push for promotion and embraces that challenge.
“The club achieved great success when making similar appointments in Slaviša Jokanović, Javi Gracia and Xisco Muñoz, and we hope our fans welcome Paulo and wish him every success as we try to achieve the owner’s clear aim of challenging for a return to the Premier League.”
How many managers have they been at Watford since the Pozzo family took over?
The Pozzo family took over Watford FC in 2012. Javi Gracia will be the 23rd manager under the Pozzo reign.
Here are the managers who came before Javi Gracia
- Paulo Pezzolano
- Tom Cleverley
- Valerien Ismael
- Chris Wilder
- Slaven Bilic
- Rob Edwards
- Roy Hodgson
- Claudio Ranieri
- Xisco Munoz
- Vladimir Ivic
- Hayden Mullins
- Nigel Pearson
- Hayden Mullins
- Quique Sánchez Flores
- Javi Gracia
- Marco Silva
- Walter Mazzarri
- Quique Sánchez Flores
- Slavisa Jokanovic
- Billy McKinlay
- Oscar Garcia
- Giuseppe Sannino
- Gianfranco Zola