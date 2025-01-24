West Ham 'agree' to sign lethal Ajax striker previously wanted by Manchester United

West Ham manager Graham Potter may finally be getting a striker. | AFP via Getty Images

West Ham United look set to strike a deal for one of the Eredivisie’s strongest strikers.

Sat 14th in the Premier League,the Hammers are currently without the injured Nicklas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio, who is recovering after his massive car crash last month - meaning 32-year-old Danny Ings is there only option upfront.

Instead, Potter has been preferring to play without a striker, moving midfielder Lucas Paqueta to the front line. But this is not a permanent solution, and the Hammers are keen to get someone in before the transfer window closes.

According to TBR Football, they may have got their man. The news outlet has reported that West Ham has reached an agreement to sign Ajax’s Brian Brobbey on loan for the rest of the season.

Brobbey is set to arrive in London within the next 48 hours to complete his medical and sign all the paperwork. Over the course of his career, the 22-year-old has scored 137 goals in 296 matches, including goals in the Europa League.

Among his previous suitors were the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United - with former manager Erik ten Hag thought to be a massive fan of him.