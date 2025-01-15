West Ham 'hold talks' over signing new striker who has played for AC Milan and RB Leipzig
Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the Hammers brought them a 3-2 win at home against Fulham last night (January 14). Goals came from the likes of Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta - none of whom are forwards.
The club’s all-time Premier League top goalscorer, Michail Antonio, is sidelined after his horrific car crash last month, and Niclas Fullkrug is out too with a hamstring injury, leaving 32-year-old Danny Ings as the team’s only striker. Jarrod Bowen is also injured at the moment.
Now, Potter’s first order of business since replacing Julen Lopetegui is to bring in another centre forward - and according to German news outlet Blid, he already has his eyes on someone.
That person is RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva. The Portuguese forward has been with the Bundesliga side since 2021, scoring 26 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions. But with Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko being the main menupfront, Silva has been struggling for regular first-team football.
Having spent the past season out on loan at Real Sociedad, some pundits have suggested that the 29-year-old is struggling for confidence, with questions being asked about whether the time is right for a switch to the Premier League - especially at a time when West Ham need immediate results.
As far as alternatives are concerned, Silva’s fellow countryman Rafa would be a good option for a loan deal from Besiktas, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick could fill a similar target man role as Fullkrug has this season.
