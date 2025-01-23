West Ham 'considering' move for Sunderland midfielder as Everton also show interest

Sunderland are currently battling for promotion to the Premier League.

West Ham United have entered the competition to sign a highly-rated Championship midfielder.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hammers are keen to sign Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil during the current transfer window, according to reports.

TalkSport journalist Alex Crook claimed that Graham Potter’s side are considering a move for the 23-year-old, who has been a standout performer for Sunderland in recent seasons at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland, who have a relatively young squad, have seen success on the pitch as their players continue to grow and deliver strong performances. But this has drawn attention from other clubs eager to poach some of their top talent. Neil, despite being just 23, is one of Sunderland's most experienced players, with more than 150 appearances for the first team.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil. | Frank Reid

Neil began playing regularly at a very young age, even during Sunderland's time in League One, which has contributed to his development into a key player. Now a starter and captain for a promotion-chasing Championship team, Neil has once again been instrumental this season.

As per Crook's report, West Ham have joined the race to sign Neil, alongside Everton, who are also vying for the midfielder's signature. David Moyes appears keen to bring the player to Goodison Park.

With Everton recently acquired by The Friedkin Group and set to move into a new stadium, the club's upward trajectory could present an attractive prospect for Neil.