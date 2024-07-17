West Ham 'preparing' £28m bid as Ipswich sign former Man City goalkeeper

Baris Alper Yilmaz is a West Ham target. | AFP via Getty Images

West Ham are said to be readying a bid for a player who featured at Euro 2024.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Euro 2024 now in the books, our attention shifts back to the Premier League, as the transfer window begins to stir to life. Who is looking to make a splash in the transfer market today?

West Ham United are said to be readying a £28 million bid for a player who represented his country in the Euros - meanwhile, newly promoted Ipswich Town have snapped up a goalkeeper who has played for Manchester City in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United ‘preparing’ £28 million bid for Baris Alper Yilmaz

Julen Loptegui’s West Ham have had a busy summer transfer window thus far - and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Recently, according to Turkish outlet Sabah, they have been linked with a move for 24-year-old Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

They are set to put forth an offer of £28 million for the player - however, it may not be so simple, as Galatasaray are keen to keep the player at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium ahead of next season.

Ipswich Town announce signing of Arijanet Muric

Ipswich have made another dip into the transfer market - they have snapped up 36-cap Kosovan international from Burnley for an undisclosed fee. Previously, the 25-year-old has played for Premier League champions Manchester City, although he never made an appearance in the league for the Sky Blues.

Speaking in an interview featured on Ipswich’s official club website, Muric said: “I’m excited to have joined the Club and am looking forward to getting started. I watched how the team played last season and feel the style will suit me very well, so this is the perfect move for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had good conversations with the Manager and Rene [Gilmartin, Head of Goalkeeping] and believe this is the right place for me to be as the Club moves into the Premier League. I’m looking forward to getting started.”