West Ham to make 'official bid' for Brazilian as Everton receive boost regarding Manchester United target
The 2024 Paris Olympics may have the public’s attention at the moment - however, the summer transfer window is still ticking along the background, and things are set to go up a gear now the dust from Euro 2024 has settled. What is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?
Everton have had their fears put to rest regarding a transfer they’re working to complete - meanwhile, West Ham are looking to launch an ‘official’ effort to snap up a Brazilian striker in the coming weeks.
Everton Jake O’Brien transfer links ‘not contingent’ with Jarrad Branthwaite’s status
Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon’s Jake O’Brien in the last few weeks. This had led some to speculate that he may be viewed as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, as Manchester United continue to circle the Carlisle United academy graduate - however, a report from FootballTransfers indicates that this is not the case.
O’Brien will cost Everton a total of £22 million should he make the jump to Goodison Park. The Toffees are still locked in the midst of financial turmoil, but they still need to make additions to their squad where possible.
West Ham United ‘ready’ to make official offer for Yuri Alberto
West Ham are said to be preparing to make an official transfer offer for Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto, according to a recent report from Brazilian outlet BolaVIP. They aren’t the only interested party, however - Everton are also thought to be linked with a move for the 23-year-old.
He had also been linked with a move to Wolves in the past, but nothing came of this. Last season, he scored four goals and notched up two assists over the course of 17 league games.
The Hammers have already signed one Brazilian this summer in Luis Guilherme. He was snapped up for a fee of just under £19.5 million - it’s currently unclear as to how much it will take to pry Yuri Alberto from Corinthians.