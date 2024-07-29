Jake O’Brien could soon sign for Everton. | AFP via Getty Images

West Ham United are said to be to preparing an offer for a Brazilian striker

The 2024 Paris Olympics may have the public’s attention at the moment - however, the summer transfer window is still ticking along the background, and things are set to go up a gear now the dust from Euro 2024 has settled. What is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

Everton have had their fears put to rest regarding a transfer they’re working to complete - meanwhile, West Ham are looking to launch an ‘official’ effort to snap up a Brazilian striker in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton Jake O’Brien transfer links ‘not contingent’ with Jarrad Branthwaite’s status

Everton have been heavily linked with a move for Lyon’s Jake O’Brien in the last few weeks. This had led some to speculate that he may be viewed as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, as Manchester United continue to circle the Carlisle United academy graduate - however, a report from FootballTransfers indicates that this is not the case.

O’Brien will cost Everton a total of £22 million should he make the jump to Goodison Park. The Toffees are still locked in the midst of financial turmoil, but they still need to make additions to their squad where possible.

West Ham United ‘ready’ to make official offer for Yuri Alberto

West Ham are said to be preparing to make an official transfer offer for Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto, according to a recent report from Brazilian outlet BolaVIP. They aren’t the only interested party, however - Everton are also thought to be linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

He had also been linked with a move to Wolves in the past, but nothing came of this. Last season, he scored four goals and notched up two assists over the course of 17 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad