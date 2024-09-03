West Ham could make another defensive signing - even though transfer window has now closed
The summer transfer window came to an end on Friday, August 30 - and while that means all players under contract are now off-limits, there are those without a club (known as free agents) who can still be snapped up.
Now, Sky Sports News has reported that the Hammers are interested in both Joel Matip, 33, and 31-year-old John Egan. Matip is a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer, while Egan’s Sheffield United contract expired at the end of last season.
It comes after both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd left West Ham on loan deals last week. During the summer, manager Julen Lopetegui bolstered the Hammers defence with the signings of Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
But some Liverpool fans are keen to see Matip return to Anfield. After all, new management has come in since the Cameroon defender’s contract ended, with Arne Slot replacing the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.
Posting on X, Reds fan @RobLeighton67 said: “Anybody have any updates on big Joel Matip; can we just give him a pay-per-play deal for the hell of it?”
