For any fans disappointed that there were only four Premier League fixtures taking place this weekend, attentions should have been turned to a dramatic two days of FA Cup quarter-final action with Manchester United securing an 120th-minute winner to beat Liverpool 4-3, ending any hopes of Jurgen Klopp securing the domestic treble in his final season at Anfield.

Coventry also pulled of an impressive and equally last-minute win over Wolves with Haji Wright scoring in the 90+10th minute of the game. The Red Devils will now take on Coventry in the semi-finals while an all-Premier League battle of Chelsea and Manchester City will take place in the other.

A brace from Bernardo Silva ensured Pep Guardiola's side reached yet another FA Cup semi-final and they will now take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea who beat Leicester City 4-2 thanks to two goals in the 90+2 and 90+8 minutes of the game.

As the world of football recovers from such excitement, here is the latest transfer news from around the Premier League...

West Ham to reignite Man United interest

West Ham boss David Moyes is planning a new bid for Manchester United's England centre-half Harry Maguire, 31, in the summer (Sun).

This is not the first time the Scot has shown interest in the out-of-favour Red Devils man but the move collapsed last summer because United wanted to move for the 31-year-old. It is believed that the centre-back would not take a huge pay drop to make the move likely. The Irons will, however, hope that the asking price has been dropped.

Harry Maguire after Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 in FA Cup quarter-final

Maguire is closing in on the end of his lucrative contract at Old Trafford meaning he will likely be more open to a deal in London that could extend his time in the Premier League. The centre-back has one year left with the club having an option to extend for a season if they wanted him to stay - this, however, seems unlikely.

Brighton eye Arsenal winger

Brighton are keeping tabs on Arsenal's English winger Reiss Nelson, 24, before a potential summer move. (Football Insider).

Nelson has dropped down in Mikel Arteta's pecking order and could be looking to find more match time elsewhere when the summer transfer window comes around. It is understood that the Seagulls are bid fans of the 24-year-old with thoughts suggesting he would fit in well with Roberto De Zerbi's system. The Gunners could fetch between £25-30m for the winger if he does leave this summer.

England star to snub PSG move

England forward Marcus Rashford, 26, is set to snub a potential move to Paris St-Germain and stay at Manchester United (Sun). PSG had reportedly considered Rashford as a replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe with recent reports suggesting they were willing to offer £75m.

The striker has been identified as a 'key part' of the revolution at Old Trafford and the source told the Sun that "a lot of players will be leaving Manchester United in the summer, but Marcus won't be among them. He's seen by the new regime as a key part of the future direction the club wants to go in.