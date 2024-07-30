West Ham 'pull plug' on transfer pursuit as Brighton ace joins Bundesliga giants

Pascal Gross has moved to Borussia Dortmund. | Getty Images

A Brighton ace has left the club to join Borussia Dortmund.

We’ve already seen plenty of huge deals flying through the doors in the Premier League so far in the summer transfer window. With deadline day one month away, what is happening in the rumour mill today?

A key player for Brighton has agreed a deal to join a top club in the Bundesliga - meanwhile, West Ham United have ‘pulled out’ of the race to sign an English right-back after talks had ‘collapsed’.

Pascal Gross agrees deal to join Borussia Dortmund from Brighton

Pascal Gross has left Brighton to join Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund, as confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano. A key player for the Seagulls, he scored five goals and notched up 13 assists over the course of 47 games in all competitions last season.

In the X post, Romano wrote: “Pascal Groß to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal agreed for 33 year old midfielder to join BVB. Documents now ready between Brighton and BVB, set to be signed in 24/48h. BHAFC to receive initial fee around €7m plus add-ons.”

West Ham United pull out of race to sign Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters

West Ham need to sign a right-back in the summer - however, a recent report from Football Insider suggests that they will not be pursuing a move for Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters in the ongoing summer transfer window, despite previous speculation.