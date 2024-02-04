Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta manager of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in December (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has acknowledged that he has learned "a lot of things" from Jurgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool, but recognises that the next objective is to replicate Klopp's success in terms of winning trophies.

Today's clash (4 February) between Klopp's Liverpool and Arteta's Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium holds significance, as a victory for the table-topping Liverpool side could extend their lead over the hosts to eight points.

Klopp, who took charge of Liverpool in 2015, has already announced his departure at the end of the season. During that time he has guided the Reds to a Premier League title, Champions League glory and both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Arsenal sat top of the table for 248 days last season before being usurped by Manchester City but realistically they need to beat Liverpool on Sunday to maintain a chance of pipping both clubs to the trophy this season.

As he prepares for what could be their final meeting in the dugout, Arteta – who has form for rowing with Klopp on the touchline – explained what he has taken from his success in England.

“A lot of things. Especially the identity that his team has, the identity that the club has,” he said. “It is very clear. He is someone who is so determined to make sure that stamp is put in across the club.

Klopp says there is pressure on his side to win every remaining Premier League match this season as even an eight-point lead over Manchester City would not be enough of a cushion.

With City not playing until Monday (5 February), Liverpool could extend the current five-point gap with victory at third-placed Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side would have two matches in hand but their run-in record in recent years – they won their last 14 games in 2018-19 to pip their north-west rivals by a point and dropped just six points in the final 12 matches of 2021-22 to again win the title by a single point – means there is no margin for error from the Reds.

“Shall I go to the boys in the dressing room and say, ‘If we win against Arsenal we are eight points between us and them…’? Everybody knows that,” said the German, whose team have lost just once in the league.

“If we lose we are still two points ahead (if City win their game in hand as it stands), but then City are the big winner of a game they are not even involved in. That’s outside talk and fine. Inside, we just focus on the things we have to do."

How to watch Arsenal v Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool will be broadcast live from the Emirates Stadium on Sky Sports, through the Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HDR channels.