Gennaro Gattuso is currently managing Hajduk Split in the Croatian First League (HNL) | AFP via Getty Images

Sparks were flying on TV when AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso was seen in a fierce encounter with a TV presenter.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gattuso, who currently manages Hajduk Split in Croatia, ended up squaring up to former footballer and TV commentator Josko Jelicic on MaxSport1. It came after Hajduk were beaten 3-0 by new league leaders Rijeka.

In a difficult evening for Gattuso, emotions evidently got the better of him during an interview with Jelicic after the game, and he entered a furious rant towards the presenter - which was captured live on air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jelicic didn’t mix his words when the interview began, after Gattuso refused to shake his hand. He said: “You play terribly.”

Gennaro Gattuso is currently managing Hajduk Split in the Croatian First League (HNL) | AFP via Getty Images

Gattuso said: “ I won't shake your hand, you talk too much - you were a player and you should understand certain dynamics, but you have no respect for people. You have to show respect and not limit yourself to commenting from a studio, now tell me to my face.

“This is the last time I'm here, I will not speak to this TV anymore if he is here. Because he is a bad person.”

Gattuso’s side are second in Croatian First League (HNL), now two points behind Rijeka and three points ahead of Dinamo Zagreb. The Italian manager, 47, played almost 600 club games during his career and helped his country win the World Cup in 2006. A natural defensive midfielder, he was known for his no-nonsence, physical style - when tacking, only one of the ball and man would get past him, rarely would both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On air, Jelicic said: “You are a coach who comes from Italy and you should accept other people's opinions.” Jelicic was also a midfielder in his playing days, with one cap for Croatia. His career was spent almost entirely in the HNL, save for a one-year stint at Sevilla. He was best known for playing at Hajduk Split - the club Gattuso now manages.