The former England international has since deleted the tweet and his account

Football pundit Trevor Sinclair has come in for criticism following a tweet reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, and will be succeeded by her son, Charles.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Clarence House has since confirmed that Charles will go by King Charles III.

In a statement, the 73-year-old said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

While many took to social media to express their sadness and share their condolences, Sinclair stirred up controversy in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death with a tweet in which he suggested people of colour should not mourn for her passing.

The former Blackpool, QPR, West Ham, Manchester City, and England midfielder has since deleted the tweet, and has seemingly left Twitter entirely, with his account no longer accessible.

Here’s everything you need to know about what the 49-year-old said, and the subsequent reaction to his tweet...

What did Trevor Sinclair say?

Writing on his personal account in the aftermath of Buckingham Palace’s announcement of the Queen’s passing, Sinclair said: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen”.

The tweet has since been deleted, with Sinclair’s account also disappearing in the hours following the initial post.

What have talkSPORT said about Sinclair’s tweet?

Responding directly to Sinclair’s tweet, the broadcaster wrote: “We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account.

“TalkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

Sinclair’s fellow talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan also tweeted his disapproval of the message.

The former Crystal Palace chairman wrote: “Trev I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet.

“The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the over riding sentiments not division!”

Who did Sinclair play for during his footballing career?

Sinclair played for a host of sides in a professional career spanning between 1989 and 2008.

His career began with Blackpool, with whom he successfuly achieved to the old Third Division via the Fourth Division play-offs in 1992.

After building his profile with a subsequent solid five-year spell at Queen’s Park Rangers, the player sealed a move to West Ham in January 1998 - his side won the UEFA Intertoto Cup the following season.

After five and half seasons with the Hammers, Sinclair moved to Manchester City, and eventually moved to Cardiff City for one final season in 2007/08.