Safer football grounds could prevent deaths like Billy Vigar’s from being repeated, an online petition has claimed.

It came after the Chichester City footballer collided with a static part of the stadium during his team’s Isthmian Premier Division match against Wingate and Finchley. After the incident, the match was abandoned.

Vigar was put into an induced coma and underwent surgery earlier this week, but did not survive.

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City - his death has sparked the launch of a petition calling for brick and concrete structures near football pitches to be outlawed. | Tommy McMillan

A spokesperson for Chichester City said: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma.

“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (September 25) morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”

Fans have been leaving tributes to Billy Vigar outside Chichester City’s ground. | Sussex World

Now, a petition has been launched for the creation of something called ‘Vigar’s Law’, which would see the removal of brick walls and other hard immovable structures around football pitches.

Since the Change.org petition was launched, it has gained more than 3,000 signatures, including from footballers, managers and fans.

Jack Mison, who started the petition, said: “Billy Vigar’s death must be the last. We owe it to his memory - and to every player who steps onto a football pitch - to ensure that no one else suffers such a needless tragedy. Football should be a game of joy and community, not a place where preventable hazards claim young lives.”