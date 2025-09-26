What is 'Vigar's Law'? Football fans demand changes to stadiums following Billy Vigar's death
The non-league footballer, who rose through the ranks at Arsenal’s academy, died on Thursday, September 25 after being placed into an induced coma.
It came after the Chichester City footballer collided with a static part of the stadium during his team’s Isthmian Premier Division match against Wingate and Finchley. After the incident, the match was abandoned.
Vigar was put into an induced coma and underwent surgery earlier this week, but did not survive.
A spokesperson for Chichester City said: “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma.
“On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (September 25) morning.
“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved.”
Now, a petition has been launched for the creation of something called ‘Vigar’s Law’, which would see the removal of brick walls and other hard immovable structures around football pitches.
Since the Change.org petition was launched, it has gained more than 3,000 signatures, including from footballers, managers and fans.
Jack Mison, who started the petition, said: “Billy Vigar’s death must be the last. We owe it to his memory - and to every player who steps onto a football pitch - to ensure that no one else suffers such a needless tragedy. Football should be a game of joy and community, not a place where preventable hazards claim young lives.”