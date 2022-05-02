There’s live Monday Night Football action from the Premier League this bank holiday as Thomas Frank takes his side to Old Trafford.

Manchester United host Brentford in the latest Premier League match with the two sides competing at different ends of the table.

The Red Devils need a win to keep alive their chances of finishing in the top four and reaching next season’s UEFA Champions League while the visitors could take another massive step towards safety with three points.

The Bees already have an eight point buffer on 18th place Everton but a win at Old Trafford would all but guarantee another season in the top flight.

Ahead of the fixture, here is everything you need to know about how to watch it on UK TV and online via live stream plus the pre-match press conference quotes from both sides:

What channel is Man Utd v Brentford on?

Sky Sports will have live coverage of the match as part of a bumper day of bank holiday football action from across the English football pyramid.

There are matches from League Two and the Championship throughout the day before the build-up to the Premier League clash from Old Trafford begins on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports PL from 7:30pm with the game kicking off at 8pm (BST).

Man Utd v Brentford live stream

Sky Customers can stream the match via the SkyGo app, which can be downloaded through most major app stores on devices or accessed online.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a subscription to streaming service NowTV who will also be broadcasting the match.

Man Utd v Brentford press conference

Ralf Rangnick’s pre-match press conference quotes can be read in full on the official Manchester United FC website.

The interim Red Devils boss not only discussed the Brentford fixture but also spoke about recruitment and provided injury updates on missing players.

On recruitment, he said: “This is, for me, the most vital point - that we bring in the best possible players and speak about that, who could that be.

“It’s not only about identifying those players, it’s also then about meeting them, convincing them to join this club even though we will not be playing in the Champions League.

“This is what I see as the most important bit. Then also, with regards to top talented players for the Academy, identify those kind of players.”

Meanwhile, Brentford boss Thomas Frank also spoke to the press ahead of the match.

His full quotes are available on the club’s official YouTube channel.

The Dane spoke about the club’s recent record against the so called “big” teams in the Premier League, saying: “We want to go into every game with confidence and belief that you can do something. We are not going there with fear. If we could win there, it would be unbelievable.