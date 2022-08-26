Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenhm, Celtic & Rangers know their opponents and now fans want to know the dates for the ties.

The draw has been made for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage and supporters are now eagerly awaiting the release of fixture dates.

There will be six UK based sides in the competition this season with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur from the Premier League joined by Celtic and Rangers from the Scottish Premiership.

There will be a ‘Battle of Britian’ with Liverpool and Rangers drawn together in Group A while other mouthwatering ties include the likes of Man City v Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea v AC Milan and Celtic v Real Madrid.

Here are the details for when the group stage fixtures will take place and when clubs and supporters will find out the dates for each fixture:

When are the Champions League group stage fixtures released?

No official time has been confirmed by UEFA for the release of the 2022/23 Champions League group stage fixtures.

However, per a report from The Athletic, “UEFA is more likely to confirm the schedule on Saturday, along with the Europa League and Europa Conference League.”

It has not been ruled out that the fixtures for all three competitions could be announced on Friday (August 26) but Saturday (August 27) looks more likely at this stage.

What are the dates for the Champions League group stage?

Although the specific fixtures have not been confirmed, clubs do already know on which dates they will be playing Champions League group stage games.

They are:

Matchday 1: September 6-7

Matchday 2: September 13-14

Matchday 3: October 4-5

Matchday 4: October 11-12

Matchday 5: October 25-26

Matchday 6: November 1-2

That means that the group stage will be concluded prior to the mid-season break which is being enforced due to the FIFA World Cup finals.

The dates for the knockout stages of the competition are:

Round of 16: February 14-15, February 21-22; March 7-8, March 14-15

Quarterfinals: April 11-12, April 18-19

Semifinals: May 9-10, May 16-17

Final: June 10

Champions League groups 2022/23

Here is a reminder of how the groups were draw on Thursday, August 25:

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

FC Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzeň

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting CP

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

FC Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

FC Copenhagen

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

Where is the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final being held?

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey is set to host the Champions League final in 2023.

The venue has a capacity of 75,145 and has previously served as the home venue for notable Turkish clubs like Galatasaray (2003–2004) İstanbul Basaksehir (2007–2014) Kasımpasa (2007–2008) and Besiktas(2013–2016).

It is also the home of the Turkish national side and was built in 2002.