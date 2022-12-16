How to watch Croatia vs Morocco on TV, live stream & previous winners. Belgium beat England 2-0 in 2021 match.

Football fans across the globe are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday but there’s still one more game to go before then.

The most overlooked and often forgotten about fixture in international tournaments, the third place play-off, proceeds to the final as the two semi-finalists go head-to-head for the bronze medal. This year it will be Croatia and Morocco who face off for the honour of finishing third and here is everything you need to know about when and where the match is, how to watch and the history of the fixture:

When is the World Cup third place play-off match?

The World Cup third place play-off match between Croatia and Morocco kicks off at 3pm (GMT), which is 6pm local time in Qatar, on Saturday, December 17. The match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan which was last used for the Round of 16 match between the Netherlands and USA.

Croatia played a group stage match at the venue when they beat Canada while Morocco have not yet played there. It will be the seventh match of the tournament to take place at the 45,000 capacity arena. Qatar’s Abdulrahman Al-Jassim is set to referee the fixture having previously taken charge of the group stage match between Wales and USA.

What channel is the World Cup third place play-off match on?

The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 with build-up starting from 2:30pm. There is also the option to live stream via the BBC Iplayer and BBC Iplayer app, which can be downloaded through most mainstream app stores.

World Cup third place play off previous winners

The FIFA World Cup has always had a third place play-off match where the two losing semi-finalists go head-to-head with the exception of the very first tournament in 1930 and the 1950 edition in Brazil. Last year’s third place play-off saw England lose 2-0 to Belgium with Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard scoring the goals for the Red Devils.

Here is every FIFA World Cup third place play-off match:

1930 - N/A

1934 - Germany 3-2 Austria

1938 - Brazil 4-2 Sweden

1950 - N/A

1954 - Austria 3-1 Uruguay

1958 - France 6-3 West Germany

1962 - Chile 1-0 Yugoslavia

1966 - Portugal 2-1 Soviet Union

1970 - West Germany 1-0 Uruguay

1974 - Poland 1-0 Brazil

1978 - Brazil 2-1 Italy

1982 - Poland 3-2 France

1986 - France 4-2 Belgium

1990 - Italy 2-1 England

1994 - Sweden 4-0 Bulgaria

1998 - Croatia 2-1 The Netherlands

2002 - Turkey 3-2 South Korea

2006 - Germany 3-1 Portugal

2010 - Germany 3-2 Uruguay

2014 - The Netherlands 3-0 Brazil

2018 - Belgium 2-0 England