Erik ten Hag was sacked by Manchester United earlier today.

Manchester United are somewhat spoiled for choice when it comes to picking their next manager.

After two years in the dugout, Erik ten Hag has been sacked following a dismal start to the Premier League season, which has seen the Red Devils fall to 14th in the table, while also struggling in the Europa League.

Whoever steps into the Dutchman’s shoes has a massive job ahead of them - turning this into a successful season would require grit, a tactical overhaul, and probably a time machine. But still, some managers already seem to think they are up to the task.

Here are some of the best candidates to take over at Old Trafford, and whether they would actually take the job.

Xavi

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of last season.

In 2011, Barcelona legend Xavi was wanted by Manchester United as a player. At the time, he said: “There was a long time when I genuinely thought about accepting United’s offer. I needed a change of scenery and things were not going well for me at Barcelona. I have always felt a real attachment to English football and Manchester United would be ‘my club’ there.”

Fighting talk, that.

Now a manager, and without a club having left Barca earlier this year, Xavi became the favourite for the job over the weekend after his wife took a picture of their son wearing a Man United shirt. Despite never playing for the Old Trafford club (and in fact spanking them on multiple occasions) it seems Xavi has a bizarre affection for the club.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has been a revelation at Bayer Leverkusen - and an immediate success too.

Another Spaniard in the running for the Man United job is Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder has proven to be somewhat of a managerial revelation, winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club; no small feat, taking down the giant Bayern Munich.

Like Xavi, he’s a manager with his best years ahead of him, despite such a sensational start to his career in the dugout. But whether he wants to move to Old Trafford is a different story altogether.

Firstly, his Liverpool affiliation is probably a big turn-off for him going to their historic rivals. Alonso spent five years at Anfield, lifting the Champions League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club. But perhaps more importantly, the 42-year-old is being monitored by Real Madrid, who fancy Alonso as the long-term replacement to Carlo Ancelotti.

Man United, or Real Madrid? If I were Alonso, my mind would already be made up...

Thomas Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

While defensively sound (statistically the second best in the Premier League this season) Manchester United’s greatest problems have been in the final third. Despite a wealth of attackers in the squad, they cannot score a goal for love nor money.

Thomas Frank, currently manager at Brentford, would change all that. The Danish coach has had the Bees playing attacking football for many years now, and he has developed a talent for getting the very best out of his star players.

Over the past few years, that was Ivan Toney - who became an England international and got his big money move to the Saudi Pro League last summer. This season, it has been Bryan Mbeumo, who is suddenly in the running for the golden boot, challenging the likes of Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland.

In a press conference today (October 28), Frank insisted that he was “very happy” as Brentford manager, adding: “I’ve got a big responsibility to Brentford and I have one focus - that is to do our very best to beat Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow in the Carabao Cup.

“I think it’s one of the best clubs in the world, I’m very happy here.”

If anyone could get Marcus Rashford firing on all cylinders again, it would be him.

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as Man United's interim manager

Once a Manchester United player during the dominant Sir Alex Ferguson era, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as the interim manager in the wake of ten Hag’s sacking. The Dutchman scored a whopping 95 goals in 150 appearances for the Red Devils, helping Man United win the Premier League, FA Cup, league cup and Community Shield.

He has only been back at Old Trafford since July, but has prior experience at the helm thanks to a managerial stint at PSV Eindhoven. It’s a big ask for him to step into ten Hag’s shoes like this, but I’m sure he’s up to the task.

As Lee Carsley has shown during his caretaking of England’s national team, an interim manager can quite easily put themselves into the running for the full-time job. If a couple of good results come their way, van Nistelrooy may do precisely that.