Manchester United are already eyeing up a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag following his sacking.

Another Premier League game week is in the books - after we bore witness to a scintillating clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the table yesterday afternoon, what is circulating in the rumour mill today?

Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag as their head coach - and they are already looking at a replacement for the Dutchman. Meanwhile, a West Ham United star is the subject of interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester United have held ‘talks’ with Ruben Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag

The inevitable has finally happened - Manchester United have sacked Erik ten Hag after a dismal start to the 2024/25 Premier League season. It seems that INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe are keen to waste as little time as possible, as they have already held talks with Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim as the Dutchman’s possible successor.

This is according to a recent report from Football Insider. While Ruud van Nistelrooy will oversee United’s first team for the time being as interim boss, he may not take on the role on a permanent basis. Could Amorim be the answer to the Red Devils’ managerial woes?

Mohammed Kudus attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia

One of West Ham’s top attacking players, Mohammed Kudus, is thought to be the subject of interest of several clubs in the Saudi Pro League, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

These clubs are willing to fork out an enormous fee for the Ghanaian international’s services - they could pay as much as £83 million to pry him away from the Hammers. They are not alone in their pursuit - previously, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the player. As such, West Ham may have their work cut out if they do not want to lose the 24-year-old.