Why is David Beckham in hospital? Ex-Man United and Real Madrid icon shares health update from bed
The former football star, 50, initially injured his wrist during a 2003 friendly against South Africa after an awkward fall in a challenge with defender Thabang Molefe.
Beckham played on with the injury heavily strapped but was subbed off early in the second half after assisting future England manager Gareth Southgate. Jermaine Jenas replaced him just minutes into the second half.
Though the injury was treated at the time with a screw intended to dissolve, a recent X-ray showed that the pin had embedded itself in his forearm, causing major discomfort.
Beckham reportedly experienced pain for years but has now undergone surgery to remove the screw.
Speaking to the Sun, a source said: “David had been in pain for years but thought nothing of it. A scan showed that the pin which was meant to have dissolved hadn’t - so he was booked in to finally fix the issue.
“Victoria was at his bedside after the operation, and everything went smoothly. He’s in great spirits.”
Victoria shared a message of support on Instagram, posting “Get well soon daddy” alongside a picture of her husband smiling in a blue sling. Another image showed him wearing a wristband that read “Get well soon.”
In a recent interview, Beckham admitted that years of elite football had taken a toll on his body, leaving him with lasting injuries and the cumulative effects of wear and tear.
