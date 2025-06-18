David Beckham has revealed 'beautiful new home' but it’s not quite what you might expect...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England - and US - football legend David Beckham has given fans a glimpse inside a 'beautiful new home' - but it's not what you might expect.

For far from showing off an expansive kitchen, or a garden swimming pool for the family, the star has posted a series of photographs from a stadium building site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snaps, which also feature the former Manchester United winger's wife, Victoria and son, Cruz, give fans a glimpse of the new stadium being built to house the Inter Miami football club - which Beckham co-owns.

David Beckham reveals new home of Inter Miami | David Beckham / Facebook

Known as Miami Freedom Park, the 25,000-seater ground is being developed on the former site of a country club and golf course, near Miami International Airport, with the project said to be costing an estimated $1 billion in total.

"Our beautiful new home is taking shape," Beckham, who also played for the likes of Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, posted. "For me, Jorge and Jose Mas (his co-owners of Inter Miami), our dream for our club is becoming a reality. Miami Freedom Park… coming soon."

Beckham's co-ownership of the club came after he signed to play for LA Galaxy in 2007, with his contract including the option to own a US football team at a discounted rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, the famous number 7 - along with brothers Jorge and Jose Mas - became the owners of Inter Miami, along with Ares Management.

Since the club was founded, in 2014, it has built a strong fanbase in Florida. And in March 2023, the club secured a huge coup by signing Argentinian legend, Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-and-a-half-year deal.