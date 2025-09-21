Will Premier League match Sunderland Vs Aston Villa be postponed due to Met Office weather warning? Adam Johnson of Sunderland walks off the pitch during the Barclays Asia Trophy Final match between Manchester City and Sunderland at Hong Kong Stadium on July 27, 2013 in So Kon Po, Hong Kong. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Southend fans were travelling to Rochdale on Saturday September 20 when the match was called off.

Both Southend United and Rochdale fans were not happy yesterday (Saturday September 20) when their match was called off. Southend United gave an update on their website and said: “This evening’s Enterprise National League match against Rochdale has been postponed.

“Following persistent heavy rain, the match referee has deemed areas of the Crown Oil Arena surface unplayable.

“With the forecast in mind, the pitch was covered on Friday morning, before the covers were planned to be removed after 3pm.

“However, the high amount of rainfall this morning has resulted in areas of the pitch becoming waterlogged.

“We thank the efforts of our supporters who made the long trip and wish them a safe journey home.”

Southend United also said: “Details for a rearranged date will be announced in due course.”

After Rochdale tweeted about the news, one fan said: “Should be fined and pay the away team costs. This is an embarrassment. Bunch of wasters.”

Rochdale Vs Southend was not the only football match affected by the weather on Saturday September 20. With only ten minutes left to play, Blackburn Vs Ipswich was suspended. Blackburn were 1-0 at the time with a penalty from Todd Cantwell.

However the match was abandoned in the 79th minute when referee Stephen Martin decided that they could not continue due to the weather conditions. The match between Blackburn and Ipswich will need to be replayed due to EFL rules.

Will Sunderland Vs Aston Villa go ahead?

Sunderland Vs Aston Villa is due to take place at 2pm on Sunday September 21. According to the Met Office, those who live in North East England should expect “A fine start, with sunny spells widely and a few showers mainly affecting coastal districts. Perhaps more generally cloudy and breezy for a time in the afternoon, with sharp showers seen more widely, before brightening up again before dusk. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”