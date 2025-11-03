Whoever replaces Vitor Pereira has a monumental job on their hands.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked the Portuguese manager at the weekend, after a dismal start to the club’s 2025/26 campaign.

Wolves are currently 20th and last in the Premier League, with just two points all season and a goal difference of -15. Nobody in the squad has scored more than one goal so far, with just Marshall Munetsi, Ladislav Krejci, David Wolfe and Fernando Lopez picking up one assist each.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Wolves are currently the bookies’ favourite for Premier League relegation this season - and when you look at the bigger picture, it’s clear to see why.

Losing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri last summer has proven devastating, and the club did not pick up any replacements for these top stars. Cunha scored 15 goals in the league last season, putting him around the company of Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Even though the January transfer window could present some options, there might not be enough time for a new signing to settle in, adapt to the Premier League and score enough goals to keep them up.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for SportsCasting, said: “Traders have made Wolves clear short-priced favourites for relegation at 1/6, and it is easy to see why given their miserable start to the season. Yet history offers some hope for fans. In each of the last three Premier League campaigns, Wolves were long odds-on for the drop but survived.

“In the first and third of those seasons, a mid-season managerial change turned their fortunes around, while in the middle season Gary O’Neil remained in charge for the full campaign and kept them up.

“Burnley, as ever, remain a short price for relegation, while West Ham have eased slightly, drifting out to evens after their win over Newcastle. Leeds and Nottingham Forest are both in precarious positions, with ambitious owners applying pressure.

Forest, already on their third manager of the season, now have Sean Dyche, a recognised relegation battler, in charge.”

Here are the full odds for Premier League relegation this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1/6

Burnley - 4/9

West Ham United - Evens

Leeds United - 5/2

Nottingham Forest - 5/2

Sunderland - 7/1

Brentford - 8/1

Fulham - 8/1

Everton - 12/1

Manchester City - 20/1

Aston Villa - 33/1