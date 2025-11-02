Wolves sack Vítor Pereira after winless Premier League run - next manager odds including Brendan Rodgers and Erik Ten Hag

Heather Carrick
59 minutes ago
Liam Keen analysis as Wolves' winless run continues with 3-0 defeat at Fulham
Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira after a winless start to the Premier league campaign.

The Portuguese gaffer has failed to register a win for the Midlands side since the start of the season, with Wolves floating at the bottom of the table with just two points from 10 matches.

His sacking comes following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham during Saturday afternoon’s match at Craven Cottage.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful.

“Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change. We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future.”

Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira after a winless campaign so far in the Premier League. | Getty Images

According to Bettingodds.com, Brendan Rodgers could be the favourite to replace Pereira after departing Scottish side Celtic last month.

Other names in the top odds include former Manchester United managers Erik Ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Other names rumoured include Sergio Conceicao, Frank Lampard and Kevin Muscat. The current odds as of Sunday, November 2 are:

Wolves face a tough challenge at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the team’s next Premier League fixture, taking place on Saturday, November 8. It comes after Chelsea put Wolves out of the Carabao Cup earlier this week following a 3-4 defeat at home.

