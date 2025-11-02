Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers face off in a semi-final today (November 2) with both sides of Glasgow hoping to book a place in the Scottish League Cup final.

It’s been a rocky start for both teams already this season. After a disastrous start with Russell Martin, Rangers found themselves uncharacteristically floating around the bottom half of the league table, as well as being dumped out of the Champions League in a humiliating 9-1 aggregate loss to the hands of Belgian side Club Brugge.

The club sacked Martin after a poor run of results following his appointment in the summer. Danny Rohl was appointed with the aim of turning around Rangers’ fortune - his tenure has begun with a Europa League loss but has seen a return to form with two subsequent league wins out of two.

It’s not been much quieter to the other side of Glasgow, with Celtic losing manager Brendan Rodgers after falling eight points behind league leaders Heart of Midlothian. Former manager Martin O’Neill has taken charge in the interim period, reviving the team with a 4-0 win against Falkirk in the league.

The winner of today’s semi-final will face St Mirren. The Paisley club beat Motherwell 4-1 in yesterday’s semi-final (November 1). With a spot in the final at stake, as well as a race to return to form, everything is to play for in the Scottish League Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers.

What channel is Celtic vs Rangers Scottish League Cup semi-final on?

The Scottish League Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers will be broadcast on Premier Sports. The sports channel has owned the rights to coverage of the Scottish League Cup, now known as the Premier League Cup, since the 2019/20 season.

You can access Premier Sports via Sky, Virgin media and Amazon Prime for add-on subscribers. You can also access Premier Sports online with a subscription to the site directly. You can find more details on how to watch on the Premier Sports site.

What time is Celtic vs Rangers Scottish League Cup semi-final kick-off?

The semi-final will kick-off at 2pm at Hampden Park.

Have teams been announced for Celtic vs Rangers Scottish League Cup semi-final?

Teams have not yet been announced for the match, but there are already a few players who we know will miss the match.

Rangers’ Connor Barron is suspended, while Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo remain injured. Thelo Aasgaard could come back into the side, while Danilo could also be offered a start after scoring during the week against Edinburgh side Hibernian.

As for Celtic, Kelechi Iheanacho may be sidelined after reportedly picking up an injury, with Alistair Johnson and Cameron Carter-Vickers also still unavailable due to injury. Fans may see the reintroduction of Kieran Tierney and Daizen Maeda for the league cup clash at Hampden.