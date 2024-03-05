Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is set to face trial for alleged racial harassment of a London police officer. The incident took place in Twickenham, southwest London on 30 January and a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare.

Sam Kerr pleaded not guilty to the offence and attended the hearing at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court via video link. The four-day trial is set to take place next February. Sam Kerr joined Chelsea in 2020 and is her country Australia’s all time leading scorer with 69 goals. When Australia played England in last year’s World Cup semi-final, she scored their only goal, she has been the captain of her national team since 2019.

When she took part in Chelsea’s warm-weather training camp in Morocco, she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has so far resulted in her being on the sidelines for two months.

Sky Sports reported that “Australia's football federation said on Tuesday it was aware of the proceedings in Britain involving Kerr but was unable to comment on the ongoing legal matter.

"Our focus remains on supporting all our players, both on and off the field," Football Australia said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation and provide support as appropriate."