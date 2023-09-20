It’s England vs Scotland in the first ever UEFA Women's Nation's League clash at Sunderland's Stadium Of Light. Here’s which 11 players we think predict will start the game in the North East.

It has been over four years since the Lionesses last clashed with Scotland but the sides are ready to draw swords once again as the inaugural UEFA Women's Nation's League gets underway this Friday.

While it may not have ended in the way they'd hoped, Sarina Wiegman's side enjoyed another memorable summer at this year's World Cup as the Lauren Hemp and co. put on a show in Australia and New Zealand.

Almost exactly a month since the tournament ended, England are tasked with an Auld Enemy clash against the Tartan Army as they get their Nation's League campaign underway in front of over 40,000 fans at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. They'll want to return to English soil with a win - but Scotland will be determined to make sure it isn't as easy as that.

With Real Madrid star Caroline Weir, WSL player of the year nominee Kirsty Hanson and Glasgow City goal-getter Lauren Davidson in their ranks, Scotland will pose a real test to the Lionesses as the sides meet for the first time since the 2019 World Cup group stages.

England will start the game as favourites, but which starting XI will Sarina begin the game with on Friday? It is sure to be interesting who gets the nod in a congested fixture schedule, but we predicted our starting XI for the game anyway. Do you agree with our picks for the game?

1 . GK - Mary Earps She has had a turbulent summer and linked with a move away from Manchester United but she will start in goals for England this Friday.

2 . RB - Lucy Bronze We think the Lionesses will revert to a back four on Friday and the Barcelona full back in a shoe-in at right back. Photo: FRANCK FIFE

3 . CB - Millie Bright If the captain is fit, then she starts for England. Photo: Justin Setterfield