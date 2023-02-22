England Lionesses will play Belgium in their final Arnold Clark Cup match in the hope of retaining title

England are just one match away from retaining their 2022 Arnold Clark Cup title as they prepare to take on Belgium in the last fixture this evening.

In the fixture against Italy on Sunday, England boss Sarina Wiegman used the most experimental squad we have seen yet with players such as Maya Le Tissier, Niamh Charles and Jess Parker all given starting positions while captain Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Ella Toone were all sidelined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the change in squad did not affect the outcome of the clash and the Lionesses once again came away with a win and have now extended their unbeaten streak to 29 matches. Wiegman is yet to lose a game in charge and with the World Cup only a few months away, she could well decide to rotate the squad once more for this evening’s game.

As the Lionesses prepare for their final Arnold Clark Cup match of 2023, here is all you need to know ahead of the clash...

Walsh likely to be only retained player from Sunday’s match

When is England vs Belgium?

The final match of the round-robin tournament will take place later today, Wednesday 22 February 2023, and the fixture will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT. This will be held following South Korea and Italy’s clash which will start at 4.45pm.

Bristol City’s Ashton Gate will host the fixture and there is a capacity for 27,000 fans. There are a small number of tickets left and they can be purchased from £15 with the highest expected to cost £30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch England vs Belgium

ITV will once again have all the coverage from Ashton Gate and coverage of England’s match will begin at 7pm on ITV4 ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off. The earlier match will have coverage starting at 4.25pm ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

For fans unable to watch on TV, the action can be streamed through ITVX and fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to watch the action.

Head-to-Head

Both teams have two wins from two matches but with England ahead on goal difference, they will only need a draw with their opposition to retain the trophy. The two sides have met four times in their history with England winning on two occasions and the pair drawing in the other two matches. The most recent meeting was in an international friendly in May 2022 and the Lionesses won 3-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Squads

There are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final Arnold Clark Cup match. Euros heroine Kiera Walsh missed her side’s first match against Korea due to an injury but returned to start against Italy and she could be the only player to retain her place for the upcoming contest.

It is expected that Belgium boss Ives Serneels will make some changes with De Caigny likely to start following her off the bench goal on Sunday.

England squad: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Emily Ramsey, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Rachel Daly, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Maya Le Tissier, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Jess Park, Katie Zelem, Jordan Nobbs, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Katie Robinson,