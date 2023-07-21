England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright is set to play in England’s World Cup opening fixture against Haiti despite having not played competitive football since March.

The newly crowned England captain had knee surgery but she is now set to be in the starting line-up for the Lionesses’ opening match against World Cup debutants Haiti.

It was feared that Bright would join fellow Euros winners Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead on the sidelines of the tournament, but her coach Sarina Wiegman has since confirmed that her knee injury has healed in time for her to lead from the front

The news came in the pre-match press conference in which Bright also announced she will wear armbands supporting inclusion, indigenous people and gender equality in the group stage of the tournament. Players can choose from eight FIFA-sanctioned armbands but not the OneLove design that led to the organising body threatening to hand out sanctions at the 2022 men’s World Cup.

Here is all that has been said ahead of England’s World Cup opener...

Millie Bright arrives ready for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

What’s been said?

Speaking about her captain, Sarina Wiegman said: “We are happy. This was the plan. The plan worked, so Millie is ready to play.”

Bright added “When you’re surrounded by the best people, I was very confident in my recovery and I’ve been given everything I needed to be in this position. I’m very grateful I’m able to play and I’m just super excited to be here.”

Bright also spoke on her decision to wear inclusive armbands saying: “Everything that we made a decision on, we did as a team. For us, the decision with the armbands took a while and we thought long and hard. As a collective, we stuck with what Fifa proposed.

“We will be wearing the different armbands. We thought it was important to shed a light on all the causes that we feel strongly about as a team.

Bright also addressed the news that they would be pausing discussions on performance-related bonuses with the FA for the duration of the tournament: “It’s not a situation everyone wants to be in but as players we’re not just programmed to play football so sometimes we have to have these conversations.

”But we are a very professional group and football is always at the forefront of everything. Our heads are on the game and they always have been. Everything is on hold with those questions and we’ll address this situation at a later date but for now it’s all about the tournament.”

When is England vs Haiti?