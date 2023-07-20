Sarina Wiegman and Millie Bright will lead the Lionesses out as they begin their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially underway and after only just one match, history has already been made. Hosts New Zealand have won their first World Cup fixture for five tournaments after defeating Norway 1-0.

The Ferns’ triumph came shortly after the devastating news that two people had been killed with six others injured following a shooting in Auckland.

It is thought there was no political or ideological motive for the attack, which left the gunman dead as well, and the Sports Minister Grand Robertson has since come out to announce there will be extra police in the area to provide reassurance while the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup takes place.

The Lionesses will take on World Cup debutants Haiti in their opening match as they hope to extend their growing trophy cabinet which now contains a Euros and Finalissima trophy. Sarina Wiegman will be faced with several selection headaches as the squad makes their final preparations ahead of Saturday’s match.

But while the Dutch manager debates who will start up top and which Lauren is best fit on the wing, here is all you need to know about how to watch England’s opening World Cup match...

Millie Bright will captain the Lionesses in Women’s World Cup

When is England vs Haiti?

The match will take place on Saturday 22 July 2023 with kick-off set for 10.30am BST. The fixture will be held at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

How to watch England vs Haiti

BBC and ITV will be sharing the broadcasting rights for the tournament with ITV showcasing England’s opening match on ITV1.

Coverage will start at 9.40am ahead of the 10.30am kick-off and those who are unable to watch on TV can live stream the fixture through ITVX. Fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to watch the action on ITVX.

There will also be an option to tune into BBC Radio 5 Live for those wishing for radio coverage of the Lionesses’ opening fixture.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that the England Lionesses have taken on Haiti but the odds are heavily in favour of Wiegman’s side. According to Betfair, here are the latest odds on who will win:

England: 1/80

Draw: 33/1

Haiti: 125/1

Squad news

Millie Bright has returned from injury and will be captaining the squad in her fellow central defender’s absence. Lioness fans will, however, be desperate to know who gets the starting nod out of Rachel Daly and Alessia Ruoss now that the Aston Villa star has been moved permanently, it would seem, into that role as striker.

While the playing XI are yet to be revealed, here are the full squads:

England: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs, Hannah Hampton, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Esme Morgan, Jess Carter, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Beth England, Katie Zelem, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo