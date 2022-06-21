It’s a massive game for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side in their bid to reach the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Scotland women head to Poland to take on Ukraine later this week as they look to secure a play-off for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side have it all still to play for as they currently sit second in the group, which Spain have already won, with two games to go.

Hungary are just one point behind the Scots, while Ukraine are six points behind but have two games in hand.

Although not quite ‘must win’ just yet, a victory would go a long way to ensuring the secure second spot in the group and a play-off to reach the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including when and where it’s being played as well as how to watch on UK TV and online:

Ukraine vs Scotland women: date, venue and kick-off time

Scotland women’s crucial World Cup 2023 qualifying match against Ukraine is set to take place on Friday, June 24 and kick off at 7:15pm (BST).

The Stadion Miejski Stal in Rzeszów will host the match.

Is Ukraine v Scotland women on TV?

BBC ALBA is to show live coverage of Ukraine v Scotland.

Build up is due to start ten minutes before kick off at 7:05pm (BST)

BBC ALBA is accessible on:

Sky 117 (Scotland) / Sky 169 (rest of UK)

Freeview / You View 7 (Scotland only)

Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)

Freesat 109

English commentary of the match will be provided by BBC Scotland’s Alasdair Lamont and former Scotland international midfielder, Leanne Crichton.

Ukraine vs Scotland women live stream

The match can be streamed live and for free via the BBC Iplayer.

Viewers must own a TV licence to watch the match live.

Scotland World Cup qualifying campaign so far

The Scots have it all still to play for and are fighting it out for a play-off spot with Hungary and Ukraine. Spain are already confirmed group winners.

While Scotland lie a point clear of the Hungarians with two games to go, Ukraine, due to their matches being postponed because of the ongoing invasion in the country, have two games in hand as they look to close the six-point deficit.

Led by captain Rachel Corsie and stars like Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert, they’ll be hoping to make it two World Cup Finals in a row after their historic first appearance at France 2019.

The Scots won their opening two matches of the qualifying campaign 2-0 away to Hungary and 7-1 at home to the Faroe Islands in September 2021.

They then made it three wins from three with a 2-1 home win over Hungary in October.

They remained undefeated in November after drawing 1-1 at home to Ukraine but suffered a crushing defeat as group winners Spain beat them 8-0 in Seville.

After featuring in the Pinatar Cup earlier this year against Wales, Slovakia and Hungary they returned to World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 home defeat to Spain.