Everything you need to know about England women’s second game of their Euro 2022 campaign, against Norway.

England women are already off to a good start in their home European Championship.

The Three Lions are hosting this year’s Women’s Euros, and they continued their fine form with an opening day win over Austria.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are one of the favourites for the competition, and they are already on their way to progressing through the group stage.

But there is still work to do at this point, and Norway are the next side standing in the way of the Lionesses.

As we build up to the game, we have rounded up all you need to know about the fixture:

England vs Norway women date and kick-off time

England are back in action on Monday, July 11, taking on Norway.

The fixture will kick off at 8pm and it is the second of England’s games in the European Championship group stage.

Where is England vs Norway Women being played?

This game will be played at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, or the Falmer Stadium, as it is known for UEFA purposes.

The stadium holds 31,800 supporters, and tickets are still available at time of writing.

Ticket prices range from £15 to £40 with three categories of tickets available.

How to watch England vs Norway women on TV

England vs Norway will take be shown live on BBC One.

Coverage will kick off at 7.35pm, concluding at 10.15pm.

Gabby Logan will host coverage, with Alex Scott, Ian Wright and Jonas Eideval the guest analysts.

England women vs Norway live stream

With this one being shown on BBC, you can catch coverage online through BBC iPlayer.

Subject to holding a TV licence, viewers can tune into live coverage through the BBC’s streaming service.

England women results

England kicked off their group stage campaign with a narrow win over Austria.

The tournement hosts edged out Austia thanks to a 1-0 win, with Beth Mead scoring the all-important winner.

That was the Lioness’s 12th straight win across all competitions, with no defeat since April of 2021.

What was said after the Austria win?

After the opening day win, England boss Wiegman said: “Overall, I’m happy and not frustrated.

“But I just think we can do better. It’s hard to say if nerves had an effect but we didn’t keep the ball well enough. We were sloppy on the ball at times.

The Lionesses are one of the favourites

“We lost the ball too quick. We were in transitions all the time, that’s really tiring and they pressed us well. We scored a good goal but missed some chances. We started not very good and then did a lot better. We have to be a little calmer in the final stages.”

What are the dates of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 finals?

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals got underway on Wednesday, July 6.

Hosts England kicked off the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford, ahead of heading to the South Coast for their next outing.

Austria, Northern Ireland and Norway are the other teams in England’s group.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, July 31, with the final being played at Wembley Stadium.

All matches from the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 finals will be broadcast live on the BBC in the UK.