The Lionesses take on Germany in the final of Euro 22 at Wembley

England’s womens team are looking to become Euro champions for the first time.

The Lionesses will take on Germany at Wembley tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final is set to play out in front of a sell-out crowd at the stadium in London.

If you haven’t got a ticket but still want to experience the atmosphere, you can attend a number of fan zones across the country.

Here is all you need to know:

London fan zone

Trafalgar Square

The final will be screened at Trafalgar Square with increased capacity.

There will be space for up to 7,000 supporters to cheer on the Lionesses at the fan park.

It will be the largest screening in London.

Manchester fan zone

Piccadilly Gardens

Manchester City Council announced that capacity at the fan-zone in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens is to be doubled and a second screen added for the final between England's Lionesses and Germany.

This is to give as many people as possible the chance to enjoy the big match action.

There will be 2,000 places, allocated on the day on a first come, firs serve basis.

Bars and eateries at the fan-zone will be open from 12:30 pm until the end of the match.

Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Lincoln fan zone

Lincoln Castle

Lincoln Castle will become a fan zone for the women’s Euros 22 final.

Fans will be able to watch the Lionesses take on Germany on the big screen.

It will be open from 10am until 11pm, with last entry at 9pm.

Newcastle fan zone

Central Park

Newcastle’s Central Park will become a fan zone for the Women’s Euro 22 final.

The Lionesses game against Germany will be shown on a big screen.

Entry will be free at the fan zone in Newcastle.

Central Park says on Facebook: “If you want excitement, drama & goals to celebrate, this England side has provided it from the start.”

West Bromwich fan park

Dartmouth Park

A big screen will be showing the Euro 22 final in Darmouth Park.

Sandwell Council announced the plan earlier this week.

Darmouth Park is located next to West Bromwich town centre as well as Sandwell Valley Country Park.

Entry is free and it opens at 4pm.

England are ‘prepared for everything’

England boss Sarina Wiegman has emphasised ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final against Germany that the Lionesses fear nobody and are “prepared for everything”.

The tournament hosts, bidding to claim their first-ever major trophy, take on a Germany outfit at Wembley who have won the Euros on eight occasions.

The last time England reached a major final, they were beaten 6-2 by the Germans at Euro 2009.

The most recent meeting was a 3-1 victory for England in February at Molineux in the Arnold Clark Cup, part of an unbeaten run for the team under Wiegman that now stands at 19 games, with 17 wins, since she took charge last September.

The Dutchwoman, for whom victory on Sunday will make it back-to-back Euros triumphs after she led the Netherlands to glory in 2017, said when asked about Sunday’s opponents: “When you reach the final, then you are one of the best teams in the tournament.

“I think we have a very good team too, and we don’t fear anyone.

“I think at some points it might be a little physical, Germany can play very direct, physical, straightforward, so that’s what we expect. We did see some things we might want to exploit, but we’ll see (about) that tomorrow.

“I think the team that we played (at the Arnold Clark Cup) was a little different, their style of play is similar but different players on the pitch.